A crisis in leadership

THE EDITOR: Increasingly the debate on the qualities of leadership has been in the forefront of discussions.

Many people still remember the days when the words of the local politicians, pundit, priest, police officials and community leaders were respected and adhered to. They remember the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and locally the unblemished character and stature of the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin and Rev Roy Nehall.The population remembers the calm reassurance which Dr Eric Williams brought to the nation during the dark days of the 1970 revolution and the humility the late president Noor Hassanali displayed in public office.

Alas the population is now adrift and suffers the dearth of inspirational leaders. Many speak one thing and act in complete contrast. Some have made a total mockery of the Ten Commandments, reducing the tablet to fake news.

There is a leader who claims to be the best Prime Minister ever, but her leadership qualities have led to multiple humiliating electoral defeats. There is a leader who proclaims her undying love for her people, and calls for a return of experienced and mature members, but now populates her party with kindergarten characters. She calls for loyalty to the party but instead demands undying loyalty to herself. Her actions have led to total despair among the supporters and her continuing presence is leading to a torrent of departures

Some leaders call for an end to draconian shutdowns in the country but are in complete isolation and have shut themselves away from the people. Some call on the population to vaccinate when they have steadfastly refused to take the shot. Others have warned about the abuse of excessive alcohol intake, but could be seen heavily inebriated at rare public appearances.

The lack of credibility and the disparity between words and deeds have caused an uneasy people to a call to “bring back the ole time days.”

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando