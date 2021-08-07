6 die of covid19, active cases 5,966

Covid19 deaths rose to 1,129 on Saturday as six people succumbed to the virus, the Health Ministry reported. All six were women with comorbidities – three elderly and three middle-aged.

A total of 269 new cases were recorded from samples taken between August 3 and August 6. Total cases now number 40,104, with 33,009 recovered.

The number of active cases is now 5,966.

The update added 301 people were in hospital, with ten in the intensive care unit and nine at the high-dependency unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Forty-three people were discharged from public health facilities and 164 people were listed as recovered community cases.

A total of 415,826 people have now had their first dose of a covid19 vaccine, of whom 222,741120 have had their second dose.

In its separate update, Tobago's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported its deaths rose to 49 after a 71-year-old woman with comorbidities died overnight Friday.The island now has 26 new covid19 cases and 489 active cases.The division said 27 patients are in state isolation, 440 in home isolation and five in ICU. Eighteen patients have been discharged.The division said to date 10,976 people have been tested for the virus on the island. Of that number, 1,613 have tested positive. There are 1,075 recovered patients.To date 15,148 people in Tobago have received their first shot of either the Astra Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 10,174 already had their second dose.