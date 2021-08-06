Whose idea was it to build new Tobago airport?

The ANR International Airport in Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I note, with a smile Prime Minister Rowley’s remarks of "replacing the natural environment at Mandela Park with artificial turf is a salesman’s foolish idea that ought not to waste the time or the resources of the Port of Spain Corporation. The Government is sure the corporation can put its time and money to much better use and spare us all this unnecessary aggravation.” This is in addition to a petition signed by well over 3,000 people also against the artificial turf proposal and asking Mayor Martinez to forget the idea.

On the flipside of the coin, the government is building an airport, in Tobago, at a cost of nearly $1.2 billion to accommodate three million passengers on an island that gets just over 20,000 visitors annually and has less than 600 hotel rooms.

I wonder how Prime Minister Rowley would describe that idea and the person/s who proposed such an idea knowing full well that the government “can put its time and money to much better use?"

C Peters

via e-mail