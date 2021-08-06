Tobago's Coco Reef resort to close temporarily

Coco Reef Resort and Spa, Crown Point, Tobago - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Coco Reef Resort owner John Jefferis has announced that he will temporarily close the doors of his resort and spa in Tobago.

He did not give a date for the closure.

In a release dated August 5, Jefferis said while all associates have remained employed during the past 18 months, "The current levels of staffing and employment cannot continue as (they have) during the covid19 pandemic."

He added that the uncertainty of beach closures, curfews and restricted travel had proven too much to allow for continued operations.

“Staffing will be reduced to maintain security of this island jewel,” he said.

Jefferis said reopening will be planned for “as travel resumes, as vaccinations increase and as new hospitality initiatives and protocols are embraced and implemented.”