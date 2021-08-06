Supermarket Association to give second vaccine doses at Nagar site

Citizens register before receiving the covid19 vaccine at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

People who got their first dose of the covid19 vaccine at the Supermarket Association’s (SATT) mass vaccination site at Centre Point Mall are being asked to go to the Divali Nagar site for their second dose.

Second doses will be given there from August 8 for people who got their first dose on or after July 17.

In a press release on Friday, the association said it had merged its vaccination operations with the mass vaccination site run by SEWA TT at the Nagar, which is off the Uriah Butler Highway, Endeavour.

People are reminded to check their immunisation cards to see when their second shot is scheduled.

People who missed the scheduled date for their second dose, after previous first doses given by the association before July 17, can also visit the Nagar from August 8 to get their second dose.