Sinkhole in road worries Oasis Greens residents

Officials of HDC, T&TEC and WASA was on site for repair works of a sewer pipe at Oasis Greens, Chagaunas on Friday afternoon. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A huge pit that suddenly appeared on Wednesday in a road in Endeavour, Chaguanas, has alarmed nearby residents.

The hole is at the corner of Angseri Avenue and Calistoga Drive in Oasis Greens, Egypt Trace.

It is about 15 metres deep and 20 meters long.

Locals told Newsday they noticed the asphalt at that corner opening up a month ago, but on Wednesday a the intersection collapsed into a huge sinkhole.

Neighbours said when the road gave way, no traffic was passing. But the gaping hole had swallowed up the front and the garden of a house.

Teams from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) were at the site on Friday doing excavations to fix the problem.

Workers cordoned off the area and improvised an emergency exit and entrance to the damaged house while they worked on repairing the hole.

Although no burst pipes were visible in the large hole, workers had to cut off the water supply temporarily.

They told Newsday they could not comment on the incident.

Nearby residents are hoping the problem will be fixed as soon as possible.