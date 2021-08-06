Self Help Commission gives out $750k in home repair vouchers

Shamfa Cudjoe (centre) Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs joined by chairman of NCSHL Anthony Campbell (left of minister) and CEO of NCSHL Elroy Julien (right of minister) joined by some recipients of vouchers for home repairs at the Signature Hall, Chaguanas on Friday morning. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL) provided $750,000 on Friday to 30 families to do repairs on their homes, which have been severely damaged by the recent bad weather.

The distribution took place at the Signature Hall Business Centre, Montrose, Chaguanas.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe led the delivery of vouchers to recipients, accompanied by Self Help CEO Elroy Julien and chairman Anthony Campbell.

Julien explained these funds were allocated through the Emergency Repair Reconstruction Assistance grant programmes, which are administered by the commission, an agency of the ministry.

The funds are used to buy construction materials to repair homes.

Each beneficiary received a voucher they can take to a hardware store to collect the materials assigned.

“This is part of NCSHL's initiative to provide assistance to people in Trinidad whose homes have been severely damaged by the recent storms. Our mission is to help improve the quality of life for the people here,” Julien said.

Cudjoe said the funding for these types of programmes is very important.

“There are problems of food, of repairs are also the effects of covid19 and with the help of the Ministry of Finance, support is being achieved for many people. We have to answer them,” she said.

Cudjoe said teamwork is important for Trinidad and Tobago to continue moving forward.

"We are together to help those most affected, we are facing a pandemic and the government of TT is doing it."

She recognised there is currently an economic challenge, but the ministry is responding with aid through different social programmes.

Campbell also insisted on the need to protect TT's people.

Kimberly Rampersad was one of the beneficiaries and appreciated the help.

“I come from Point Fortin and I thank NCSHL for the support in repairing my home,” she said.