RHAs step up vaccination outreach across Trinidad

- Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Regional health authorities (RHAs) across the country are stepping up their community outreach initiatives to vaccinate people against covid19.

Newsday spoke to officials from three RHAs on Friday.

Corporate communications manager of the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Patsy Ramharacksingh said the authority is finalising its plans to get more people in the region vaccinated.

In the first of planned collaborations with different stakeholders in the area under the authority’s purview, the NWRHA will partner with the RC Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, to vaccinate parishioners on August 10.

On Friday morning, the Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) encouraged people to take a “Covid19 Vaccine Road Trip” to the Sancho St Julian Recreation Ground in New Grant, Princes Town.

The authority’s corporate communications manager, Kevon Gervais, said only 72 people were vaccinated in Friday’s effort.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) announced that it will hold 55 outreach programmes in August to make vaccines more accessible.

It said in a release on Tuesday, “Vaccination teams from our five primary health care clusters will conduct outreach programmes at strategic locations within the communities of St Andrew/St David and Nariva/Mayaro."

It said information would be provided on the covid19 pandemic and vaccination and people would also have the opportunity to speak directly with healthcare professionals.

Since the launch of the initiative, ERHA corporate communications manager Lisa Daniel-Charles said the effort has been well received.