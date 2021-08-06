Retailers call for reopening of their sector

A worker cleans the Town Centre Mall sign on Frederick Street in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE newly formed Retailers Association of Trinidad and Tobago has called for a reopening of the sector as soon as possible.

In a media release it said the owners of non-essential outlets and over 78,000 employees have been on the breadline since the closure of the sector in April this year.

The association claimed owners have exhausted most of their financial resources by continued payments of VAT, taxes, rent, utilities and other obligations which included helping their staff.

“Most employees have not been paid since May. Several businesses have closed permanently," the release warned, "and many more will follow if reopening is not allowed imminently. Very few, if any employees have received government assistance.

“It has been a difficult year and a half for the retail sector. The extended lockdown has driven many retailers to the brink. The sector is keenly aware of its responsibilities to its employees, the public and the nation.”

The association said it embarked on an education and vaccination drive for the 78,000 employees with the assistance of Dr Sophia Mohammed, who has led multiple sessions on vaccine education.

It added that over 60 per cent of the workers in the sector have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

“The association is 100 per cent committed to implementing all covid 19 safety protocols upon reopening. These include limiting numbers in stores, social distancing, hand sanitising and mask-wearing," the association said.

“The grocery and hardware sectors have shown that this can be done successfully, as did non-essential retailers when the sector was reopened in 2020.”