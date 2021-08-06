PM receives second jab of Sinopharm vaccine
The Prime Minister has received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said Dr Rowley got his jab at the Scarborough Health Centre, Tobago, on Friday.
Rowley got his first dose of the vaccine at the Diego Martin Health Centre, Trinidad, on July 13.
Rowley was supposed to receive his first vaccine dose in April but announced he tested positive for the virus on April 6. He recovered after being treated in Tobago and was out of isolation on April 27.
