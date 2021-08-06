PM receives second jab of Sinopharm vaccine

Primary care nurse manager Kathy Ann Greenidge-Ottley, right, gives Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Scarborough Health Centre on Friday. Observing the process is Tobago's Acting County Medical Officer Dr Tiffany Hoyte. - OPM Facebook page

The Prime Minister has received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said Dr Rowley got his jab at the Scarborough Health Centre, Tobago, on Friday.

Rowley got his first dose of the vaccine at the Diego Martin Health Centre, Trinidad, on July 13.

Rowley was supposed to receive his first vaccine dose in April but announced he tested positive for the virus on April 6. He recovered after being treated in Tobago and was out of isolation on April 27.