Paul’s Olympic medal hopes ends with violation call

Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago waits for the start of the men's sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, in Izu, Japan. (AP PHOTO) -

IT WAS agony for Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul as he missed out on a spot in the semifinals of the men’s sprint event after a violation cost him at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday morning (TT time).

Olympic debutant Paul, the world record holder in the event, faced Denis Dmitriev of the Russia Olympic Committee in the best-of-three quarter-final showdown.

Paul, 22, won the first race comfortably after sprinting away from Dmitriev.

In the second race Paul won initially and thought he had booked his place in the semifinals, but the TT cyclist was relegated for a violation.

The result sheet said, “Relegation for not holding their line during the final sprint.”

In the second race Paul came out of the sprinter’s lane in the final 200 metres and that is against the rules.

It was now all on the line in the third and deciding ride. Dmitriev made a move on the inside and blew past Paul to advance after the TT cyclist made a tactical error.

In the deciding race there was also a call that could have possibly gone Paul’s way, but it didn’t. Dmitriev rode into the sprinter’s lane which almost led to a crash between the cyclists.

President of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis, who is in Japan, voiced his frustration on Twitter following the ruling.

“This (official) saying it pointless and the decision is final and being dismissive at that,” Lewis said.

He also tweeted, “A bad call at this level and we are told it’s pointless to appeal?!!”

Earlier, Paul sealed his place in the quarterfinals after defeating hometown boy Yuta Wakimoto. In the event the cyclists make three laps around the track.

Paul then qualified to ride in the 5-8 final which ranks cyclists from fifth to eighth. Paul finished second, which meant he ended sixth overall in the event.

Former TT coach Erin Hartwell commended Paul on his effort.

He tweeted, “So proud of @nicholasleepaul! Man, you were on fire in the quarters and the faster rider tonight. I’m gutted for you and the @TTOlympic! That said, you’ve shown incredible maturity and grace under pressure the past two days. The future is yours! Paris (2024 Olympics) will be here shortly! #champion.”

Paul responded by saying, “Much much thanks.”

President of the TT Cycling Federation Rowena Williams has accepted the decision by the officials.

“You could look at it in different perspectives and in the eyes of the officials they would have looked at it, they would have analysed the situation and make a final ruling,” Williams said.

“Once a final ruling is done the (TT) management would have gone and spoken to them. They would have looked at it and the final decision is the result stands. There is very little that we could do at this point and we have to accept the judges decision. It may not always go the way we want it.”

Williams said Paul is getting “very good exposure” on the Olympic stage.

“For the fraternity, for TT it is a disappointment because we were looking forward to the medal…however we still have hope. The guys go into the kierin event now.”

Williams is supporting the efforts of both Paul and fellow TT cyclist Kwesi Browne.

The men’s kierin event rides off at 2.48 am on Saturday (TT time) which includes Paul and Browne.