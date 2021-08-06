Patriotism needed in vaccine drive

- Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: As the nation copes with the pandemic situation and attempts to beat the coronavirus the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago joins in appealing to all citizens to show due patriotism in becoming vaccinated. The World Health Organzation (WHO), as the authority on such matters, offers us advice and directions for our consideration.

The choice of only WHO-approved vaccines is, accordingly, to be seen as wise and advisable on the part of our medical authority. The continued distrust based on fake and unfounded allegations must not influence our thinking.

There are some leaders of churches, notably the Archbishop of Port of Spain and the Bishop of the Anglican Church, who, before this call, have been urging their congregations to get the jab.

As we seek to show solidarity with the many organisations involved in the mass vaccine drive, like the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA), the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), Proman, the chambers, to name a few, let us seek to show our sense of responsibility and try to influence our fellow citizens to become duly vaccinated. In so doing we demonstrate our patriotism and extremely good sense.

The national watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance come to life with our motto Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve. Here we must let our judgement be based on purely what is in the best interest of us all. Truly, we have rights and options and we do not seek to infringe on those at all but instead merely to appeal for what is in the interest of us all. Your compliance is in your interest and your fellow citizens.

The organisation applauds those who have embraced the opportunity to be duly vaccinated. As we play our part, so vital to our success towards to a return to normalcy, we pray for further success and God's blessings.

Lennox Surjuesingh

co-ordinator and

Junior Howell

director