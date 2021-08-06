News Mud thicker than water Jeff Mayers An Hour Ago Mud literally got into everything: the house, the clothes, the furniture, the toys, even the dogs at this home on Symond Valley Road, St Ann's after it was bludgeoned by massive flooding on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers Here's a look back at images of flooding in Trinidad and Tobago over the last two weeks through the lens of Newsday's chief photographer Jeff Mayers. Rajkumar Ramdial, a resident of Tulsa Trace, Penal, has a cigarette as he pushes through thigh-deep floodwater in his yard on July 30. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers Penal Government Secondary School student Kristan Ramjattan tries his luck, casting his net to catch fish on Ragoonanan Trace, Penal, on July 30. The area was flooded after heavy rain on the night of July 29. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers Fire officers and residents look on in awe at a vehicle that was cast into the St Ann's river by raging floodwaters on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers A resident of Symond Valley Road, St Ann's does his best to clean up the huge amounts of mud left behind by raging floodwaters that pummelled his home on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers An aerial view gives an idea of the extent of the flooding in the vicinity of Suchit Trace, Penal, on July 30 caused by rain on the night of July 29. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers A Symond Valley Road, St Ann's resident cleans her pet turtle, Lazarus, after he was rescued from mud and debris after massive flooding ravaged the community on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers A Tulsa Trace, Penal resident walks through floodwaters that surrounded his home after heavy rainfall on July 30. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers A good Samaritan uses his van to pull a car out of floodwaters on Ragoonanan Trace, Penal on July 30. the car had stalled after its driver tried to navigate the floodwaters. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers A pedestrian hops over mud and debris that remained after massive flooding in downtown Port of Spain as he makes his way to City Gate, South Quay, on Tuesday evening. - Photo by Jeff Mayers A Port of Spain City Corporation worker uses a tractor to clean up mud and debris on South Quay in the aftermath of intense flooding in the city on Tuesday evening. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
