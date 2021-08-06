Former TT Carifta coach: Sprint relay teams in transition phase

Gina Luckenkemper, of Germany (left), leads Salome Kora, of Switzerland in a semifinal of the women's 4x100-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, in Tokyo, Japan. TT's Kelly-Ann Baptiste is at right (AP PHOTO) -

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago Carifta team coach Ian Carter said the TT men’s and women’s 4x100-metre relay squads are now in a transition phase following their early exits in both events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday night (TT time).

Both the TT men’s and women’s 4x100m teams did not advance past the heats.

“On the positive side for the men it is good to see that we have some young athletes coming in for the 4x100m and I think that will augur well for the next two World Championships and Olympics next three years,” Carter told Newsday.

The quartet of Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Akanni Hislop and four-time Olympian Richard Thompson finished sixth in a season’s-best time of 38.63 seconds in heat one. TT did not progress as only the top three in each of the two heats advanced automatically plus the next two fastest teams.

Benjamin, Harrison and Hislop were all making their Olympic debut.

TT had solid baton exchanges, but did not have the foot speed to challenge the leaders.

Jamaica won heat one in 37.82, Great Britain were second in 38.02 and Japan grabbed the third and final automatic spot in 38.16.

Netherlands and South Africa did not finish the race.

“It is a transition now. At the last time Olympics we had (Emmanuel) Callender, Richard and the other older guys. We are now seeing the transition where the younger guys are now stepping up and hopefully they will be able to do better now they have had some Olympic experience below their belt.”

Between the 2008 and 2016 Olympics the TT men’s 4x100m team remained unchanged for the most part with Thompson, Callender, Marc Burns, Keston Bledman and Aaron Armstrong making up the core of the team. Those athletes are now in the twilight of their careers or retired.

Carter said the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA), in conjunction with the National Gas Company, has a Youth Elite Programme.

He said Adell Colthrust, who is in Tokyo with the TT men’s 4x100m team, and Hislop were part of that programme. Carter said this shows junior athletes can make the leap from junior to senior level.

The quartet of Khalifa St Fort, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kai Selvon and Kelly-Ann Baptiste finished eighth and last in a season's best of 43.62 seconds in heat two of the women’s 4x100m event.

Ahye ran a strong second leg for TT, but the other legs were weak, which kept them out of contention.

“The women are also in transition. Certainly not Ahye, Ahye is still relatively young but certainly (Semoy) Hackett and Kelly-Ann are in transition. This is Kelly Ann's fifth Olympics.”

Hackett is a reserve in Tokyo, along with up-and-coming athlete Ayla Stanisclaus.

Carter said Baptiste and Hackett have provided yeoman service to TT.

The TT women 4x100m team have also had a core group for years including Ahye, Hackett, Baptiste, Selvon and Reyare Thomas.

Germany won heat two in the women’s 4x100m in a season’s-best 42 seconds flat, Switzerland finished second in a national record of 42.05 and China took the third and final automatic qualification spot with a 42.82 clocking.