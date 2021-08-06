Flow, Digital Transformation Ministry partner in plan for Trinidad and Tobago

From left to right  Flows regulatory compliance officer Darren Campo; Flows manager of communications, Yolande Agard-Simmons; Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus; Flows Vice President, Simone Martin-Sulgan; Permanent Secretary Claudelle McKellar; Flows (ag) director of technical operations and Lyndon Lara. - Photo courtesy Flow Communication

Telecommunications company Flow and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have partnered to develop a digital transformation plan for Trinidad and Tobago.

The two groups met on July 30 for almost three hours discussing critical issues impacting the development of the local telecommunications industry.

Minister Hassel Bacchus shared his thoughts and ideas on the way forward for a digitised TT

Flow’s vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan said, “We look forward to working closely with and further strengthening the cooperation and partnership between our company and government as we are committed to providing solutions that are agile and flexible, in support of the government’s agenda and to the benefit of the public.

“I am eager and excited to work with key stakeholders within the industry as we seek to collaborate and work towards supporting the national ICT agenda as well as unlocking new opportunities for the business.”

Other participants at the meeting were permanent secretary Claudelle McKellar, personal secretary to the minister Zanna James, Flow’s acting director of technical operations Lyndon Lara, Flow’s senior manager of regulatory affairs Opal Neil, Flow’s manager of communications Yolande Agard-Simmons, and Flow’s regulatory compliance officer Darren Campo.