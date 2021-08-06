Consult physician before getting jab

THE EDITOR: The emergency authorised vaccines are not all the same, they have different bases. There are five major bases: 1. whole virus, 2. viral vector, 3. protein, 4. RNA, 5. DNA.

Whole virus can be attenuated or inactivated. The Sinopharm vaccine is whole virus-inactivated and is built up through a resource of kidney cells of the African green monkey. Available data does not show if it is safe for vaccinating pregnant women. Individuals with a history of anaphylaxis must not take it.

While the original trial for this vaccine involved multi-country participants and showed an efficacy rate of 79 per cent against infection or hospitalisation after the second dose, the trial was not designed to cover individuals who were pregnant or had comorbidity or who were over 60.

This vaccine was used in the Seychelles, where 57 per cent of the population received double dosage but afterwards there was significant resurgence of covid19, with recorded cases more than doubling, etc.

The correct thing before deciding to take any vaccine is first to discuss one's medical condition and needs with a personal physician. Moreover, people develop immunity without symptoms and, therefore, before proceeding a blood test is indicated to see if the antigen is already present. The antigen would vitiate having to get vaccinated.

Elias Galy

via e-mail