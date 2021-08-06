Chaguanas Chamber head: 'Indo-Trinbago fusion music could be a hit'

Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Richie Sookhai. FILE PHOTO - Picasa

GREATER Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai has said India's film industry, Bollywood, provides unique opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago to diversify its economy and help both countries market a product which could be enjoyed worldwide.

He expressed this opinion during a webinar on improving trade between India and the Caribbean on Friday.

"Bollywood is a over US$1billion (industry) and is something that we can tap into."

Sookhai said he was fortunate in 2019 and 2020 to have visited Mumbai during Holi.

"I was amazed to see the young Indians and how they appreciate a fusion of culture in their Holi celebration."

Sookhai said there were similarities between the music played in Holi celebrations and local chutney soca music.

"Our artistes could be blended with the Indian artistes to create a unique fusion that I believe could be accepted, not only in both countries but around the world."

He cited West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo's appearances in Bollywood music videos as an example of what Indo-Trinbago fusion could look like.

"Our governments should start looking and putting some efforts into this going forward."

While many people debate whether covid19 has killed globalisation, Sookhai said the pandemic has caused people worldwide to alter their business model as they seek to maintain and grow livelihoods during these challenging times.

He said the plethora of online and virtual events which have increased during the pandemic has resulted in businesses being able to reach millions of consumers in many different ways.

Apart from culture, Sookhai said shipping, ship repair and manufacturing are other areas for deeper TT-India partnership.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said TT 's large Indian diaspora is evident "in our strong cultural identities and practices reflected in our food, religions, festivals and music."

She said Government has always sought to maintain and strengthen relations with India with respect to political, economic and cultural engagements while promoting trade, business and investment opportunities in TT.

Jamaica Promotion Corporation president Diane Edwards said Jamaica has nine agro-processing parks, and this is one area that Indian companies could seek to invest in. With renewables currently accounting for 15 per cent of Jamaica's energy generation and Jamaica seeking a target of 50 per cent by 2030, Edwards said this could be another area for partnership with India.

Paul Cheong, president of the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, said development of Guyana's hydroelectric energy capability through collaboration with India could be explored.

Cheong also said with large areas of arable land, Guyana can offer investment opportunities to Indian companies in the production of fruits, vegetables and livestock for meat and dairy production.

World Trade Centre Mumbai chairman Vijay Kilantri said, "There are lots of opportunities to do business (in the Caribbean)."

He added there needed to be more awareness among potential Indian investors about the opportunities that exist.