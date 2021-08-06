Browne: Assault on St Vincent prime minister cause for concern

A bloodied St Vincent and the Grenadines PM Dr Ralph Gonsalves at hospital after being hit with an object outside the Parliament during a protest on Thursday. Photo courtesy social media -

The Trinidad and Tobago government has expressed concern over the assault on St Vincent and Grenadines prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during a protest outside the parliament in Kingstown, on Thursday, in which he was wounded in the head by an object thrown at him by a protester.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday, Browne said, “We are monitoring the developments closely. I have been in regular communication with both Minister Keisal Peters of SVG and the Secretary General of Caricom during the course of this evening's events. I have conveyed the concern and prayers of the people of T&T for PM Gonsalves.”

In a statement to the parliament, St Vincent's finance minister Camillo Gonsalves said the prime minister would be flown to Barbados for an MRI Thursday night.

In an earlier release the Office of the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines said Gonsalves was physically assaulted and wounded by Opposition demonstrators while attempting to enter the House of Assembly at about 5.15 pm.

“Approximately 200 demonstrators, responding to a call to action from the Leader of the Opposition, picketed the Parliament and blocked the entrance to the building. When the crowd prevented the vehicle carrying the Prime Minister from driving through the gate of the Parliament, he alighted the vehicle and attempted to enter on foot.

“An Opposition demonstrator then hurled a projectile at the Prime Minister, which struck him on the head, inches above the temple. The Prime Minister, bleeding profusely, was taken to the Milton Caro Memorial Hospital by his security detail, where he was met by his wife.”

The release said Gonsalves, 74, is now recuperating under the care of hospital staff and will remain at the hospital overnight for observation.

“He has informed his colleagues that he is recovering and reaffirmed that no lawless mob will prevent him from doing the people’s business in the seat of our democracy. Further, the Prime Minister strongly reiterated his belief in the solemnity of the vote as a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy and basis of governmental legitimacy.”

The release said that Gonsalves, in spite of his injuries welcomed all peaceful demonstration as a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution, but cautioned that legitimate peaceful demonstration should in no way impede parliamentarians’ rights of entrance and egress from the House of Assembly.

“Moreover, the use of violence in pursuit of political purposes is entirely unacceptable. We expect that the perpetrator of the actual act of violence will be brought to justice. Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned. Equally to be condemned are the instigators and back-room authors of this kind of violence.”

A video showed Gonsalves bleeding from a head wound, being guided through a jostling crowd of people.

Someone was heard shouting, “He is bleeding. The Prime Minister is bleeding. Somebody just buss the Prime Minister head with a stone. Somebody just hit the Prime Minister in his head.”

A reply was heard, “Look what we come to.”

Vincentian Lavern King said on Twitter, “Some (one) pelt a stone when Ralph was making his way back to the House of Parliament, he’s bleeding now. The people have broken past the locked gates of Parliament and through the police riot gears (and are) charging towards the house where the PM is being shielded.”

Reports are that people are protesting the Public Health Amendment Bill, which would require certain categories of state employees in the central government and state enterprises to take covid19 vaccines in order to work in specified frontline jobs.

Trade unions and the opposition leader have said they do not support the measure.