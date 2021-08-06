Aunt: Ezekiel a hero for trying to save siblings

Pallbearers carrying the tiny casket of one of the three childern who perished in a house fire at Rookery Kook in Maraval outside the Church of Rock in Morvant after the funeral service. - SUREASH CHOLAI

EZEKIEL BURKE, 17, died a hero in trying to save his two younger siblings, Faith, six and Kayden, three, from the inferno that consumed their Maraval home and their lives last Monday, the children's aunt Lettitia Rodriguez said at their joint funeral on Friday.

The service took place at the Church on the Rock, Morvant, and was streamed online.

The nation was shocked by the deaths of the children, whose dying screams were caught on video footage that showed unrelenting flames blazing from floor to roof of their home at Rookery Nook.

Their two sisters escaped.

Reports were that Ezekiel had made his way to the front of the building to shout for help for his trapped siblings. Church official Bro Cuthbert Tracey said Ezekiel should get a national award, declaring "Trying to save his siblings, he lost his life."

Inside the church, which was near-empty owing to covid19 precautions, three white caskets covered in flowers lay side by side –one medium, one large, and lastly one small.

"Ezekiel, you are a hero. You are my hero," Rodriguez said in her tribute. "I could say once more, you did just what I told you, looking after your sisters and brothers. You are my hero."

She recalled the love that the youngest child exuded and received from those in the community.

"I just wanted to talk about Kayden, how he's such a loving child. He always had everyone up and down running after him – the security – always joyful, always happy. He always had these vendors, these doubles people, running and looking after him. He was such a peaceful child and he will be missed."

Rodriguez said Kayden had deeply loved his big sister, Faith.

"They were always together. They sleep together. They do everything together."

The children's teachers also paid tribute to them.

Joleen Johnson, owner of Great Minds Academy, said Faith loved school and the interactions it brought. She worked hard on her projects and excelled in gymnastics and would beat the boys at football. She was the big sister to her class.

"Faith had a personality that was as bright as the beams of the morning sun. You know the saying, When you smile, the whole world smiles with you? That was Faith. When she smiled you had no choice but to smile too."

Blanchisseuse Secondary School staff recalled Ezekiel as a disciplined cadet and member of the school's cricket team. Principal Hashim Johnson said he was "a beautiful soul" who had grown from a shy boy into a strong young man. He was the pupil who had to travel the furthest to reach school, but even in the pandemic had a great attendance record.

Cadet Force Major Colin Ojoe said Ezekiel had been working for a promotion from private to lance corporal.

"He had great potential to become a sergeant."

In a video tribute, one teacher described Ezekiel as "a gentleman, a kind soul, a darling of a young man." Teacher Tamara Johnson said Ezekiel had been key to his house winning the march-past at the school's sports day.

"He was so dedicated, always on time for meetings, practice. We'll remember him for his kind nature. Respectable, sweet young man."

She said she prayed for God to give the family the strength to handle the ordeal of losing Ezekiel plus Faith and Kayden.

In his sermon, the Rev Benjamin Agard said he was humbled by the family's resilience, even as he was confident one day they would be reunited with their lost children.

He said homes should have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, practise fire drills and be careful with burglarproofing. The lack of an emergency exit through the burglarproofing is believed to have prevented the children's escape from the burning house.

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox, a newly licensed minister of religion with the Prophetic Church of Antioch in New York, said the pain of losing three children was surely excruciating. She counselled the family to grieve as much as they needed and to rest their grief on the Lord, to whom the children had now returned.

Cox said the national outpouring of grief, love and concern after the tragedy from all sectors had shown Trinidad and Tobago was still a caring place

"Every true Trinbagonian felt this tragedy deep within our souls, and cried out with the parents, in shock, disbelief, and grief."

She promised that the Government, through its agencies, would provide support and comfort to the family.

The children's parents, Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez, did not address the congregation.