43 covid19 cases reported in Tobago overnight

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases have risen to 482 after 43 new cases were recorded overnight.

The island’s death toll from the virus stands at 48.

In a statement on Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 37 patients in state isolation, 440 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Eight people have been discharged.

The division said to date 10,853 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 1,587 tested positive. There are 1,057 recovered patients.

A total of 14,784 people have received their first dose of either the Sinopharm of AstraZeneca vaccine and 10,017 people have had their second dose.