258 new covid19 cases, 6 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

A total of 258 new cases of covid19 were recorded from samples taken between August 2 and August 5.

The number of active cases is now 5,910.

The cases raise the total number since March 2020 to 39,835.

Six more people have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 1,123. Friday's update from the Ministry of Health said the victims were two elderly men and three elderly women with pre-existing conditions and a middle-aged man without any pre-existing conditions.

The update added that a total of 313 people were in hospital, with ten in the intensive care unit and 11 at the high-dependency unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

There have been 165 recoveries, with 46 people being discharged from public health facilities and 119 people listed as recovered community cases.

A total of 411,887 people have now had their first dose of a covid19 vaccine, of whom 211,120 have had their second dose.