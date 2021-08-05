Victim's mother at Rio Claro funeral: 'Tell me who murdered you'

Relatives cry over the coffin bearing the body of Crystal Jagroop who was shot and killed alongside her boyfriend Michael Deonarine on July 27 - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The grieving mother of murder victim Crystal Jagroop had several unanswered questions at the funeral on Thursday.

"Why? Why? Crystal, who did this to you? Tell me!" Rosemerry Jagroop said between sobs as she hugged the coffin containing Crystal’s body.

Surrounded by weeping relatives, Jagroop begged God to give her the strength to cope with the loss.

The funeral took place at the family’s Dades Road home in Rio Claro.

Mourners wore T-shirts with her name, photo and the words: "Angel upon the throne."

Crystal Jagroop, 25, and her common-law husband Michael "Danny Boy" Deonarine, also 25, a labourer, were gunned down at their home at Unis Road in Busy Corner in New Grant.

On July 27, their bodies were found in their wooden house opposite the Unis Road Shiva Mandir. The couple were last seen alive at the house two days earlier.

Crystal moved into the house 13 months ago. Her daughter from a previous relationship also lived with them. But the child was spending the vacation with relatives.

Deonarine, who was originally from Busy Corner, had no children.

At the funeral, Crystal’s cousin, identified only as Amy, said no one would understand her Auntie Rosemerry's agony.

"Crystal did not deserve such a tragic death. Crystal was a great dancer and taught some of her cousins some dance moves. She was always kind, caring, jolly, and a good listener," Amy told mourners.

"She was a people person. She adjusted well with different personalities. Despite her many struggles, she managed to keep a joyful spirit and a smile on her face. She liked dressing up with her mother, sister and daughter."

Crystal’s mother and her only sister, Rasheal, gazed at her photo placed on the closed coffin during the funeral.

Pastor Peter Samaroo officiated and prayed for God to comfort the grieving family.

Crystal's body was taken to the Dades Trace cemetery for burial.

Up to Thursday afternoon, Deonarine’s relatives were yet to confirm the date of his funeral.

No one has been arrested in connection with the double murder. Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.