US NGO head: Callers' details safe with Crime Stoppers

Officials from local and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have offered support to Crime Stoppers TT to reassure the public that their information and privacy was secure using the system.

During his presentation at Crime Stoppers' webinar on Thursday, managing director of US-based anti-crime programme Navigate 360 Todd Wagner said the software his organisation used was also used by Crime Stoppers TT.

He was confident there were enough mechanisms in place to protect the identities of tipsters.

He said the software, the P3 platform, was now available as a downloadable mobile app.

The success of organisations like Crime Stoppers, he said, was heavily dependent on their ability to protect the identities of callers offering information.

"Data security and tipster anonymity is really crucial to our programmes.

"The app is free to download and doesn't store any information from your device. Nor does it utilise location technology.

"When you're submitting files or attachments, any metadata that can be used to identify your device is stripped from the files."

Wagner also said the app is secured with a password, which further prevents strangers from seeing tips or information from users.

"This platform doesn't know where you are or who you are," he stressed.

Executive manager of Crime Stoppers TT Garland Samuel said in its 22 years, the organisation had maintained a strict policy of anonymity and would continue to protect users' identities on different platforms.

He also said tipsters are encouraged not to give any information that could indirectly identify them and reminded users that cash rewards for useful information would not require their name.

"All the bank needs from you is the confidential code. You ask for the operations manager, who you will give this code to, and he will give you the cash.

"No ID is required, no name or anything like that."

Samuel said Crime Stoppers accepts information on crimes that nclude murder, fraud and the trafficking of drugs and counterfeit items.