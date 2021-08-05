Trinidad and Tobago 4x400m men in action on Friday

Machel Cedenio, of Trinidad and Tobago, runs in the Olympic 400m heats, Sunday, in Tokyo. - AP

THE TT men’s 4x400m team will aim to repeat the success they had on Japanese soil just two years ago when they begin their pursuit of an Olympic medal in heat one from 7.25 am (TT time) in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Friday.

Six TT athletes are on the men’s 4x400m team including Machel Cedenio, Deon Lendore, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Jereem Richards and Che Lara.

Cedenio, Lendore and St Hillaire were all eliminated in the semifinals of the men’s 400m individual event earlier this week. Lendore just missed out on a place in the final as he finished with the ninth fastest time overall.

TT's men’s 4x400m relay men have brought joy to this country winning gold in the event at the 2019 IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan.

The quartet on that day included Cedenio, Lendore, Guevara and Richards. Richards was eighth in the men’s 200m final, on Wednesday.

The other teams in heat one are Netherlands, Italy, Great Britain, Czech Republic, USA, Germany and Botswana.

India, Colombia, Jamaica, France, Belgium, Japan, Poland and South Africa will vie for a spot in the final in heat two at 7.37 am, on Friday.

The first three in each heat and the next two fastest teams will qualify for the final.

The men’s 4x400m final is scheduled for 8.50 am, on Saturday.

TT has won two Olympic 4x400 bronze from 1964 Tokyo Games and 2012 London Games.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, TT were disqualified in the heats because of a lane infringement.