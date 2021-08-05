SVG PM injured in protest over mandatory vaccination

A bloodied St Vincent and the Grenadines PM Dr Ralph Gonsalves at hospital after being hit with an object outside the Parliament during a protest on Thursday. Photo courtesy social media -

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was injured outside of Parliament during a protest in Kingstown on Thursday.

A video showed Gonsalves bleeding from a head wound being guided through a jostling crowd of people.

Someone was heard shouting, “He is bleeding. The Prime Minister is bleeding. Somebody just buss the Prime Minister head with a stone. Somebody just hit the Prime Minister in his head.”

A reply was heard, “Look what we come to.”

Vincentian Lavern King said on Twitter, “Some (one) pelt a stone when Ralph was making his way back to the House of Parliament, he’s bleeding now. The people have broken past the locked gates of Parliament and through the police riot gears (and are) charging towards the house where the PM is being shielded.”

Gonsalves was taken to seek medical treatment

Reports are that people are protesting the Public Health Amendment Bill which would require certain categories of state employees in the Central Government and State Enterprises to take covid19 vaccines in order to work in specified frontline jobs.

Trade unions and the Opposition Leader have said they do not support the measure.