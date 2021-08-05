Ramsey-Moore not surprised by Pan Trinbago vice president’s resignation

Former Pan Trinbago vice president Carlon Harewood. -

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore says she is not surprised by the resignation of the association’s vice president Carlon Harewood and would comment at another time when the time is right.

Harewood’s letter of resignation, dated August 3, was made public. Ramsey-Moore confirmed that Pan Trinbago received the letter.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, she said: “I am not surprised that the assistant secretary Carlon Harewood has resigned, because I asked him for his resignation letter since January of 2020...”

Ramsey-Moore said when Harewood was asked to resign and he did not do so, she took constitutional action and reassigned him as assistant to the secretary.

She said the resignation comes two months away from the association’s election and after a letter was sent to all members informing them that if they did not perform they will not be paid.

Harewood cited several reasons for his resignation in the letter which has been circulating on social media. He also signed the letter as the vice president-elect.

The letter reads in part: “This letter is to inform you of my decision to resign from my duly elected position as vice president (subsequently reassigned by you to the portfolio of assistant secretary) of the central executive of Pan Trinbago effective August 3 2021.”

Harewood said his decision was long overdue “recognising that the breakdown and fragmentation of our team under your leadership began some time ago.”

He added that his decision to step aside is being done with a heavy heart but he could not stay in an administration which, he believes, has failed and where his skills and abilities are not valued.

“Having served under these difficult times and with an unshakable resolve to work towards improving our organisation, moving on at this time is the right decision.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the executive committee and all members of the pan fraternity for electing and supporting me during my tenure. I have worked tirelessly for more than two decades to enrich the pan fraternity at great personal and financial expense to myself, not merely for financial benefit but for my deep and unwavering love of steelpan and the community borne from it.”