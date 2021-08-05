Penal man still missing

The police is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 31-year-old Richard Richardson who was last seen on July 24 at his Penal home. - TTPS

The police are still seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old Penal man.

Richard Richardson, of Sunrees Road, Charlo Village, Penal, last spoke to his mother on July 24, and has not be heard from since.

His cousin Michelle Dickson told Newsday, “He just told her (his mother) he was walking out the road and that was it.

“She’s distraught and up to this morning she said she has a bad feeling about the situation.”

Richardson was reported missing on July 26.

Since Richardson’s disappearance, Dickson said someone claimed to have seen him in Barrackpore on July 29.But a search of the area proved futile.

Dickson said the police had been helpful and regularly contacted the family for leads about Richardson’s disappearance.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey, dark pants and black Puma sneakers. He is of African descent, five foot tall, slim build and has a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Penal Police Station at 647-8888 or 800-TIPS.