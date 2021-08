No reasons to remove statue

The statue of Christopher Columbus. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Having read the contents of the article headlined “Kambon calls for removal of Christopher Columbus statue,” I can see no reasons whatsoever for removing the statue.

It would appear that some of our citizens need their heads examined as removing the statue will make no difference to the history nor the history books on Trinidad.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail