How employers can use communication to defuse covid19 vaccine misinformation

In this photo taken in July, members of the Supermarkets Association register for their covid19 vaccine at the Centre Pointe mall auditorium mass vaccination site, Chaguanas. - File photo/Lincoln Holder

LISA-ANN JOSEPH

Trinidad and Tobago, like the rest of the world, is at a critical juncture with people who still have concerns over taking one of the available vaccines in the fight against covid19. There is information, especially circulating on social media, which raises questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

In many instances, the misinformation is not supported by hard data and research. For employees anticipating a return to work, such information is compelling. This is not a concern to be taken lightly, as we too have been in that space of questioning and most times, it proved to be needless worry.

But in this current scenario, there has to be a way to deal with the misinformation preying on the minds of the uncertain. We are suggesting to employers to approach their employees who have concerns about taking the vaccines. Vitally important in this approach is the development of a communication platform with employees – for those who believe in the vaccines and those who have questions.

This communications platform should provide employees with scientific information about vaccines, how are they developed, how they have been successfully used over long periods of time to combat a range of diseases and viruses. Built into the communications programmes should be realistic information on instances in which vaccines have had unexpected negative effects; a proper communications programme will put the unintended consequences into context.

Also, there should be sessions that expose employees to medical professionals or subject matter experts, in which information and data should be provided as well as dealing face-on with the claims that the vaccines pose dangers.

There should not be fear to take on this communication exercise as there is much research data and evidence in the local and international environment about the value of vaccines. The sessions will also tell of the value of prevention that vaccination programmes have offered in other instances to prevent diseases from taking full control.

The basic principle of ensuring that the message is transferred to the employees is for clarity of the communications, always making sure that the messengers avoid the cliched jargon-repeating phrases.

We are not suggesting this approach as a bullying, domineering attitude as it is likely to cause quite a lot of conflict in the industrial relations environment. After months of stalled business operations, this is the last outcome that anyone will want at this point in time.

Employers have the responsibility to put a structure in place to facilitate and support an organisational communication approach and employees should expect messages be disseminated regularly. There should be fixed times (still allowing for ad hoc for emergencies) that employees should get updates and new information.

Messages should always provide context, to avoid speculation. This is the age of infographic and different forms of animated communications tools, which can be used sensibly to send these messages.

Employees should also “see” their managers and CEOs on a regular basis. Virtual meetings have made this an easier task. These online sessions allow for proper feedback opportunities so that employers really listen to employees.

At the same time, employees also have the responsibility to listen to serious scientific information being provided. None of the sides should assume dogmatic positions one way or the other. Ultimately, the society as a whole has to come to reasoned positions in relation to taking the vaccines. What is certain is that an environment in which there is open conflict about the vaccine as a means of dealing with the pandemic, hard and fast positions will not benefit anyone and any group of citizens.

While on this note of cooperation, it’s a good opportunity for the resumption of tripartite discussions on this particular matter. In this regard, Government has a responsibility to lead the way to facilitate discussions and communications with all sides.

If any other non-inclusive and obviously sensible approach is taken, the trade unions, with a portfolio to protect employees, will not stand by idly and allow the employers to arbitrarily prevent their employees from returning to their jobs at a point in time when they need to earn and keep their families “in bread”. Never forgetting of course, that employers with heavy investment in their businesses have a stake in smooth operations of business.

Lisa-Ann Joseph is managing director of Reputation Management Caribbean, a public relations and crisis communications agency. Recently she launched a training division, Institute for Reputation Management. If you have any questions and comments connect with her at lisaann@rmcaribbean.net