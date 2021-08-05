Flooding will go on

THE EDITOR: For years, various letter writers have highlighted the relevant authorities’ perennial failure to adequately clear watercourses and provide any protection to the hillsides from land thieves and vegetation destroyers.

There is a similar failure in leadership to force citizens to be way more responsible in disposing their garbage on a regular basis. Given the above, any sustained rainfall is going to produce catastrophic flooding, and since this phenomenon has been repeating itself year after year, the very obvious deduction is we like it so.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval