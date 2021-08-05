ERHA takes vaccination outreach to 55 locations

A man and a woman leave the National Racquet Centre after receiving their 1st does of the Oxford Astrazenca vaccine. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) has said it will hold its covid19 vaccination outreach programme in 55 locations in August.

It said in a statement the programme is being put on to increase the reach, accessibility and convenience for clients in its catchment area to get the vaccine.

“The authority is aware of the transportation challenges that may be encountered given our geography," it said. "Therefore this programme was put in place to complement the 16 health facilities and the three mass vaccination sites being operated by the ERHA."

Its five primary health care "clusters" will hold outreach programmes at what have been chosen as strategic locations in the communities of St Andrew/St David and Nariva/Mayaro.

These communities include Ecclesville, Fishing Pond, Turure, Balandra, Mafeking Village and Navet Village.

It said people will have the opportunity to speak directly with healthcare professionals through the programme.

It started on Friday at Superstar Bar carpark, Mafeking Village, Mayaro and will end on August 28 at the Sangre Grande Hindu School, Rousseau Street, Sangre Grande.

It said the ERHA continues to partner with faith-based organisations and community groups to bring the programme closer to their members.