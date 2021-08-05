Corporation chair on Port of Spain flood response: Treat south flood victims the same

Penal/Debe regional corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy. -

The chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) has said the prompt response by state agencies to Tuesday’s flooding in Port of Spain and other areas of northwest Trinidad should be given to flood victims in the south.

"There are different strokes for different folks,” said Dr Allen Sammy.

“There is inequity in the system. Because when we are badly hit, I do not see the state agencies rallying in the way they have been doing since yesterday."

"I am not saying the agencies should not be rallying, but when we are badly hit I do not see that type of response. I am grateful that the people are getting the assistance."

On Tuesday, heavy rain wreaked havoc in the capital city and other neighbouring communities. Debris and mud covered the streets, including South Quay.

Several homes were flooded – destroying household items, and cars were washed away.

The Rural Development and Local Government Ministry said the Port of Spain City Corporation and Diego Martin and San Juan/ Laventille regional corporations had assembled to clean the streets.

The ministry also said the disaster management units would do damage assessment.

On Wednesday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds visited the affected areas.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez and CEO of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management Rodney Smart also visited.

Last week Thursday, heavy rain flooded parts of Penal, Barrackpore and other areas of south Trinidad. After a few hours, the water subsided. There were no reports of significant damage to property.

The next day, parts of Barrackpore were still under water as the South Oropouche river overflowed its banks in Barrackpore.

"No state agencies were rushing to help us then." Sammy said.

"Cleanup operations are ongoing by our (PDRC) workers, and health crews have visited several affected areas."

PDRC includes areas such as Barrackpore, La Romaine and parts of San Fernando.

Ramdeo Ramsawak, 48, of Kanhai Trace North, said he made no fuss when water from the nearby river flooded his home last week. The area usually floods after heavy rains, he said.

"I cleaned up for myself. I did what I had to do. In life, there will be challenges and situations. We have to make the best of them."