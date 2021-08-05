Cleanup continues after flood in northwest Trinidad

Relatives, friends and residents help a St Ann's family with their cleanup on Wednesday. - MARVIN HAMILTON

RETIRED mason Claude Charles said he had to strap his nine-year-old grandson to his back and climb a neighbour’s wall to get the child to his grandmother’s house after a bridge to his St Ann’s home collapsed during Tuesday’s flood.

Charles, 65, spoke with Newsday as Ministry of Works and Transport workers were clearing the nearby river while others were using chainsaws to cut up a felled tree.

He said although he can get in and out his yard by climbing a wall, he prefers direct access to his home.

“I have to put a ladder against the neighbour’s wall and climb up and jump over into their yard and pass by a bridge lower down.

He said he had no other choice right now as his grandson is a “special needs child” who is afraid of the dark. T&TEC workers had to cut power to the area on Tuesday night.

The former maintenance worker at both the Prime Minister and President’s official residences said he climbed the wall without his neighbours’ permission after his calls to them went unanswered.

“I am 65 years old. I don’t want to be climbing a wall to get home. Next thing one day people see me and they don’t know what is going on and they cause bacchanal.”

He wants his bridge replaced but asked that a temporary one be put for him to use in the meantime.

Lower down the road, where five homes were flooded, residents were removing debris and slush from their yard.

A member of the Kydd family, which was badly affected, said their homes will be the next to be cleaned.

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young visited on Tuesday promising to have a crew of Cepep workers help with the cleanup, but by midday the help did not yet arrive. The family, with five homes in the same yard, lost virtually all their belongings, two dogs and a rabbit. The body of one of the dogs was found.

Newsday saw crews from different regional corporations assisting with cleanup throughout St Ann’s, assisted eagerly by able-bodied residents.

Near Cascade Road, Ministry of Works and Transport workers removed two cars out of the St Ann’s River.

A few feet away, another felled tree had to be chopped up and removed to allow water to flow easily. Although the skies appeared as though rain was imminent, there was only a brief drizzle in the area.

Witnessing the cleanup first hand were Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and chairman of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation Anthony Roberts.

Newsday spoke with Hosein and Roberts at Cascade Road where the cars were pulled out of the river.

Hosein said on Wednesday, compared to the day before the authorities are a bit more prepared. He thanked the residents for helping.

Roberts said he trusted in God and knew there will not be a repeat of Tuesday’s rains on Wednesday. But, if that was to happen, the corporation was prepared to help.