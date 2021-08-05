Canadian vaccine donation arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

A screengrab from the video of Canada's vaccine donation arriving by plane to Trinidad and Tobago, posted to the Facebook page of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.

Trinidad and Tobago has received 82,030 doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine from Canada.

The shipment arrived at 3.33 pm on Thursday.

Caricom and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne made the announcement on his Facebook page, along with a video showing a plane arriving.

“At 3.33pm today, 82,030 doses of WHO-approved AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in TT, generously donated by the Government of Canada.”

The doses were donated as part of Canada’s commitment to doing its part to support equitable access to safe and effective covid19 vaccines around the world.

In a release on Wednesday, the Canadian government said this commitment included supporting its regional partners in the Caribbean that have felt the impacts of the pandemic acutely. It said the donation to TT was through bilateral agreement.

“These are doses that had already arrived in Canada, but are in excess of our domestic needs," it explained. "TT was selected to receive these doses based on need and the country’s capacity to deploy them immediately, minimising wastage, and maximizing the public health impact.”