Canada to donate over 82,000 AstraZeneca doses to Trinidad and Tobago

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

THE Canadian Government has pledged a donation of over 82,000 doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago. An arrival date has not yet been announced.

In a press release on Wednesday night, it said Canada is “committed to doing its part to support equitable access to safe and effective covid19 vaccines around the world, “Including supporting our regional partners in the Caribbean that have felt the impacts of the pandemic acutely.”

It said the donation to TT is through bilateral agreement.

“These are doses that had already arrived in Canada, but are in excess of our domestic needs. TT was selected to receive these doses based on need and the country’s capacity to deploy them immediately, minimising wastage, and maximizing the public health impact.”