Biblical self-healing secrets
THE EDITOR: I was very interested in whether there is Christian self-healing so I did the research and found there is quite a bit on it. Here it is:
* Rebuking the spirit behind the infirmity or sickness in the name of Jesus Christ.
* Pleading the blood of Jesus Christ against the sickness in the courts of Heaven.
* Giving very abundantly to the poor – Psalm 41.
* Asking God to direct your diet and bless it – Exodus 23:25.
* Asking God to speak to your blood and say, Live! – Ezekiel 16:6 (King James Version).
* Joan Hunter, healing minister, says you can lay hands on yourself and pray in Jesus's name and be healed.
* You can ask God to heal you as you sleep. There is a psalm that says we can sleep and wake in God's likeness and He is never sick.
* Taking Holy Communion. Partaking in the body and blood of Jesus who is never sick – 1 John 4: 17b.
Please partake of these blessings.
FITZROY OTHELLO JR
via e-mail
Comments
"Biblical self-healing secrets"