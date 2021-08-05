Biblical self-healing secrets

THE EDITOR: I was very interested in whether there is Christian self-healing so I did the research and found there is quite a bit on it. Here it is:

* Rebuking the spirit behind the infirmity or sickness in the name of Jesus Christ.

* Pleading the blood of Jesus Christ against the sickness in the courts of Heaven.

* Giving very abundantly to the poor – Psalm 41.

* Asking God to direct your diet and bless it – Exodus 23:25.

* Asking God to speak to your blood and say, Live! – Ezekiel 16:6 (King James Version).

* Joan Hunter, healing minister, says you can lay hands on yourself and pray in Jesus's name and be healed.

* You can ask God to heal you as you sleep. There is a psalm that says we can sleep and wake in God's likeness and He is never sick.

* Taking Holy Communion. Partaking in the body and blood of Jesus who is never sick – 1 John 4: 17b.

Please partake of these blessings.

FITZROY OTHELLO JR

via e-mail