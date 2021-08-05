Always donates 160,000 pads

Always donates pads to NGO Kind FILE PHOTO

The international Always #EndPeriodPoverty campaign has donated more than 90 million pads to girls around the world, and this year in Trinidad and Tobago, seven secondary schools and several disadvantaged families have benefited from a donation of 160,000 pads.

A media release from Alston’s Marketing Company, distributors of Always, said the programme was launched on April 1 and concluded on June 30. NGO Kids in Need of Direction (KIND) continued its partnership with Always to assist with the distribution of the 160,000 pads at the schools and through its Emergency Relief Initiative, which targets families in the most vulnerable communities across TT. The campaign also included social-media influencers who worked to educate and raise awareness of how period poverty affects girls.

The continued commitment of Always in the fight against period poverty is especially impactful this year, as the covid19 pandemic has worsened the reality of period poverty, the release said. As many families and individuals grapple with diminished incomes and struggle to pay for food and other necessities, girls and young women are increasingly forced to go without essential period protection.

In September, when schools are scheduled to reopen, Always pads will be distributed to students at Mayaro Secondary, Biche Secondary, Diego Martin North Secondary, Five Rivers Secondary, Cedros Secondary, Blanchisseuse Secondary and Goodwood Secondary (Tobago).

Reshma Geawan, business unit head, Procter and Gamble, Alston’s Marketing Company, said, “We are happy to play an active role in combating period poverty. As we continue to navigate the increased challenges resulting from the covid19 pandemic, we believe we must do all in our power to help alleviate the hardships faced by our citizens. Improving access to period products in TT is now more important than ever, and Always is determined to make a positive impact in the lives of our girls and women.”