Abdool-Richards meets with US Secretary of State

Principal medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards during a virtual meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and 11 other Muslim frontline workers from around the world. The meeting was held to commemorate Eid al-Adha. - US Embassy

On Tuesday, principal medical officer, institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss the role of healthcare workers in the global covid19 response.

A press release from the US Embassy said Abdool-Richards was one of 12 Muslim frontline workers who met virtually with Blinken in commemoration of Eid al-Adha.

The release said, “The secretary emphasized that their selfless efforts to ensure the public good during a time of terrible loss and suffering was a clear and vibrant manifestation of the recent Eid al-Adha holiday spirit.”

The release added, “The meeting placed a spotlight on the participants’ embodiment of the universal values of selflessness and compassion in service to improving the lives of others.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Dr Abdool-Richards has served as a member of the Ministry of Health’s executive leadership team responsible for the management of the parallel health care system."

It pointed out that his includes keeping the population informed of covid19 developments through regular briefings hosted by the government.

Abdool-Richards was one of only two participants at the meeting,from the Western Hemisphere. Other participants were from Bangladesh, Brazil, Comoros, Italy, Jordan, Malaysia, Mali, North Macedonia, Philippines, Tunisia, and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Blinken underscored the importance of the US’s engagement with global government and civil-society partners to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Observence of Eid-al-Adha began on July 19 and ended on July 23. It honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail (Ishmael) for God.