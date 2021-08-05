7 deaths, 232 new covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

Seven covid19 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the toll to 1,117.

In addition, 232 new cases were recorded from samples taken between August 1-4.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were three elderly men, two elderly women, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged man without comorbidities.

There are 5,823 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 39,577 cases, of which 32,637 have recovered.

There are 320 patients in hospital, 19 less than on Wednesday. Of these, there are 80 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 13 in the intensive care unit and eight in the high dependency unit. There are 19 people at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 16 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 57 at the Arima General Hospital, 26 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 36 at the St James Medical Complex, 41 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 82 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 39 at UWI Debe, three at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva Field Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 170 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,189 people in home self-isolation. There are 131 recovered community cases and 52 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 276,152. Of these tests, 118,109 were done at private facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 407,591 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,849 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 315,542 Sinopharm, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 203,184 people had received their second dose.