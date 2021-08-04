Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x100m team fall short in heats

Oblique Seville, of Jamaica anchors his team to win a semifinal of the men's 4x100-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, (Wednesday night TT time) in Tokyo, Japan. TT's Richard Thompson is at left. (AP PHOTO) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x100-metre quartet could not advance past the heats in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday night (TT time).

The quartet of Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Akanni Hislop and four-time Olympian Richard Thompson finished sixth in a season’s best time of 38.63 seconds in heat one. TT had solid baton exchanges, but did not have the foot speed to challenge the leaders.

Jamaica won heat one in 37.82, Great Britain were second in 38.02 and Japan grabbed the third and final automatic spot in 38.16. The first three teams in each of the two heats qualified automatically for the final plus the next two fastest times.

Netherlands and South Africa did not finish the race.

China won heat two in 37.92, followed by Canada in 37.92 and Italy in 37.95 in a new Italian record. Germany and Ghana finished fourth and fifth in heat two to clinch the last two qualification spots.

Germany finished in 38.06 and Ghana clocked 38.08.

But the United States were unable to secure a spot in the final will be held at 9.50 am, on Friday (TT time).