TT animation features in Brazilian festival

Caroni by North Eleven -

The première streaming of Caroni, an animation-short set in the Caroni Swamp about the scarlet ibis was featured on July 31 at the Guará Mapping Festival in Brazil.

Inspired by the scarlet ibis, the TT-based North Eleven created a wildlife protection story set in the Caroni Swamp and portrayed two futures influenced by human practices – poaching and climate change. The aim of the film is to increase awareness about disrupting ecosystems and about depriving future generations.

Caroni is one of five short North Eleven films selected to be featured at the festival. Guará Mapping received 112 entries across categories from artists around the world.

For more information visit the festival website: https://guaramappingfestival.com/ or social media platforms at https://www.instagram.com/guaramappingfestival/ https://youtube.com/channel/UCspFW7Kx8Aubkd1XxF51D7Q www.facebook.com/guaramappingfestival