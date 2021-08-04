Trinidad and Tobago 4x100m relay women falter in Olympic heats

Gina Luckenkemper, of Germany (left), leads Salome Kora, of Switzerland (centre) in a semifinal of the women's 4x100-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday (Wednesday night TT time), in Tokyo, Japan. Also in photo is TT sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste (right). (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago did not advance past the heats of the women’s 4x100-metre relay event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday night (TT time).

The quartet of Khalifa St Fort, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kai Selvon and Kelly-Ann Baptiste finished eighth and last in a season's best of 43.62 seconds in heat two.

Only the top three in each of the two heats advanced automatically to the finals plus the next two fastest teams.

Ahye ran a strong second leg for TT, but the other legs were weak for TT which kept them out of contention.

Germany won heat two in a season’s best 42 seconds flat, Switzerland finished second in a national record of 42.05 and China took the third and final automatic qualification spot with a 42.82 clocking.

In heat one, Great Britain won in 41.55 to send a strong warning.

USA finished second in 41.90 and a weakened Jamaican quartet grabbed the third automatic qualification spot with a time of 42.15

Women’s 100m and 200m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run in the heats.

France (42.68) and Netherlands (42.81) finished fourth and fifth respectively in heat one. Those times were enough to qualify for the finals set for Friday at 9.30 am (TT time).