Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre appoints new CEO

Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre's new CEO, John Outridge. -

The Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC) has appointed John Outridge its new CEO.

His role came into effect on Tuesday, and he replaced Omar Sultan Khan.

TTIFC said Outridge has served in senior roles in public- and private-sector organisations such as EY, iGovTT and PriceWaterhouse Coopers and led initiatives in areas focused on strategic digital transformation, fintech, neo bank strategies, electronic fund transfers policy development, government modernisation and public financial management systems.

He holds a master's degree in small- and medium-enterprise management from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business and has experience within the technology and financial services sectors.

TTIFC falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, and said a realignment of its mandate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and others, could see it become the lead agency for government’s digitalisation initiatives in the financial sector.

TTIFC said its goals were now aligned to four pillars: promoting the development and adoption of cashless and future-ready financial services technologies, applications and systems in the public and private sectors; executing a targeted, integrated national public education campaign that would increase awareness, knowledge, understanding and adoption of future-ready financial services; facilitating and advancing financial inclusion; and collaborating and advising on the development of the required enabling ecosystem to foster fintech integration, cashless transformation, and future-ready financial services development.

Chairman Richard Young said the pillars will rest on the overarching framework that focuses on using technology to improve customer service delivery to citizens and improve the public financial management system.

“I welcome John Outridge as our CEO with great excitement and anticipation as we embark on a new chapter of the TTIFC. With John's leadership and technology skills, we look forward to making a significant contribution in the nation’s digital transformation in the financial services sector.”

Outridge said the realigned mandate of the TTIFC will see the company positioned to lead the digital transformation of the financial services sector within the public service, through the adoption of creative fintech strategies and solutions.

“I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as my team and I support the government's thrust towards its goal of digitalising payments and services as well as establishing TT as a leading fintech hub and interconnected cashless society.”