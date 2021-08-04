Too much talk

Primary care nurse manager Kathy-Ann Ottley administers a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to a woman at the Shaw Park drive-through vaccination site. Photo by DAVID REID - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: There has been hesitancy by citizens to take the covid19 vaccine. The Government is now begging every sector of society to encourage people to take the jab after numerous media updates spanning more than a year.

Perhaps the hesitancy has been caused by the media updates themselves, where there has been a plethora of verbosity. This was clearly demonstrated by the Minister of Health in his version of the national anthem which is contrary to the knowledge of every primary schoolchild.

I myself, as an educator, find it difficult to sit and listen to updates that last more than two hours when the substantial issue of vaccination has been lost to the showmanship of the health personnel.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity