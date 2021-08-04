Spain, Sweden donate covid19 vaccines to Latin America, Caribbean

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. -

THE governments of Spain and Sweden have begun donating covid19 vaccines to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

On April 21, the Spanish government announced it will donate 7.5 million doses of covid19 vaccines to the region.

In a press release, its Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said it was part of the "unequivocal commitment of the Government of Spain to universal access to the vaccine so that "no one gets left behind."

In May, Sweden said it would donate three million doses of covid19 vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a press release, it said, "In this way Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU's target of donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle income countries in 2021."

The Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO's) online tracker says on July 30, Sweden donated 36,480 doses of AstraZeneca to Nicaragua.

It also said Sweden will donate 153,600 doses of AstraZeneca to Bolivia on August 11.

Additionally, Spain will donate 253,440 doses of AstraZeneca to Paraguay and 201,600 to Guatemala on Thursday and 97,920 doses to Nicaragua on Friday.

Both governments have partnered with PAHO, and the vaccines are being delivered through Covax.