Separate funerals for couple murdered in New Grant

Michael "Danny Boy" Deonarine, 25, and Crystal Jagroop, 26 were shot dead at their New Grant home on July 27.

Separate funerals are being planned for the couple shot dead at their New Grant home.

The funeral of Crystal Jagroop, 26, has been tentatively set for Thursday at her family’s home at Dades Road Rio Claro, then to the Dades Trace cemetery for burial.

Relatives of her common-law husband, Michael "Danny Boy" Deonarine, 25, are yet to confirm the date of his funeral. However, a relative said there would not be a joint funeral.

Jagroop and Deonarine had lived together in a wooden shack in his hometown at Unis Road in Busy Corner for the past 13 months. On July 27, their bodies were found in the house, opposite the Unis Road Shiva Mandir.

They had been shot and killed.

Jagroop had a daughter from a previous relationship. The child lived in the same house, but was spending the vacation with relatives.

Deonarine had no children and worked as a labourer.

Autopsies at the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James said both Jagroop and Deonarine were shot multiple times.

Police do not have a motive for the double homicide.

Tableland and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the crime scene and gathered evidence. No one has been arrested, and Homicide police are continuing investigations.