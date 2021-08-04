Republic Financial Holdings records $1b profit in nine months

Republic Bank branch in Rio Claro. Republic Bank is part of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd which reported $1.036 billion in profits for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2021. File photo -

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has recorded a profit of $1.036 billion for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2021.

The group’s chairman Vincent Pereira said on Tuesday that operating in the covid19 pandemic was challenging but its positive results were helped by its operations in other territories and equity shareholders.

He said, “Against this backdrop, RFHL recorded profit attributable to its equity holders of $1.036 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. This represents an increase of $261.6 million or 33.8 per cent over the $774.3 million reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

“The improved results reflect the impact of the group’s acquisition of the British Virgin Islands operations in June 2020, lower provisions for loan losses and general improvement in operating profitability in Ghana and Cayman National Corporation.

“These positive developments were partially offset by a reduction in net interest margins, fees and commission income across the group. Lower interest rates, fees and commissions reflect the group’s decision to maintain many of the concessions granted to our customers at the inception of the pandemic.”

The group’s total assets for the period were $108.3 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion or 2.8 per cent over the total assets at June 2020, which also represented a 3.7 per cent growth in loans and advances, and a 9.9 per cent growth in investments funded by the growth in customer deposits across most subsidiaries.

“The uncertainty of the covid19 pandemic continues to impact the economies in which the RFHL group operate. Vaccination programmes commenced in many countries, but re-openings and recovery of tourist arrivals remained gradual and at times interrupted by rising covid19 cases. The group continues to support its customers, communities and staff, through concessions on loan payments, interest rates and fees, increased business support, donations of medical and educational supplies and the rollout of a staff vaccination programme,” Pereira said.

He added that the group was well positioned to continue supporting the recovery efforts of the economies in which it operated and was committed to assisting with the vaccination drives.

“With collective creativity and hard work, I am confident our economies can emerge more resilient. Finally, I would like to acknowledge the efforts of staff within the group for their continued commitment to serving our clients and our communities.”