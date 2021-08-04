Point Fortin residents upset as WASA misses fourth roadworks deadline

The Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Port Fortin is in need of repair. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

RESIDENTS of Point Fortin are upset because the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has now missed four deadlines to finish installing a pipeline at the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road.

It is now promising, again, that it will be completed by Friday.

The road has been in what Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr describes as a “terrible condition" for months.

Last November, WASA said it had to remove a 50-year-old pipeline there.

Richards said then, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to a 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

Work then halted when the construction sector was shut down during the last covid19 lockdown.

WASA said the work would be completed three weeks ago.

Then it blamed bad weather and said it would be completed two weeks ago.

WASA then apologised and assured the work would be completed that week, but it wasn't.

Communications manager Daniel Plenty told Newsday, "The work schedule on the project was hampered last week by heavy rainfall at times. As such, the completion date has been unavoidably extended to Friday August 6."