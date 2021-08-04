PAHO to send vaccines to Suriname

File photo

SURINAME will receive its third tranche of covid19 vaccines from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) next Monday.

The country received its first tranche – 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca – from PAHO on March 26, then 28,800 doses on May 10.

PAHO's online tracker says Suriname will receive 26,400 doses of AstraZeneca on August 9.

On Tuesday, the Bahamas and Belize each got 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca from PAHO.

The Caricom countries to receive vaccines from PAHO to date include Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and Suriname.

The vaccines are being delivered through Covax.

The Prime Minister has said TT was supposed to receive its third tranche of vaccines from Covax in July, but later said the shipment would not be available until August.

TT got its first tranche of 33,600 AstraZeneca doses on March 30, then another 33,600 on May 10.

In total, PAHO has delivered 39,191,520 doses of covid19 vaccines to 32 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.