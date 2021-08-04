Over 1,000 migrants get covid19 shot via Living Water

About 1,700 people, mostly migrants, received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine last Sunday and Monday in a drive organised by the Living Water Community (LWC).

The vaccination drive was aimed at migrants in TT, regardless of their immigration status. It was held at the Divali Nagar complex in Chaguanas.

Rochelle Nakhid, LWC co-ordinator for refugees, said those who attended received their first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine.

She said: “We expected more participation, but bad weather and doubts about vaccines within the community kept people away. We still hope that when people see their friends and family getting vaccinated, they will change their minds."

Nakhid said the vaccination drive for the migrant community will continue this week.

“We will have multilingual interpreters from Thursday, August 5 to Monday, August 9 at the Divali Nagar, and walk-ins are welcome. Just come with a form of identification,” she said.

Vaccinations start at 10am and will run until 5pm.

Nakhid thanked LWC partners SEWA TT, UNHCR, First Citizens and Republic Bank and all the volunteers for their support.

She also thanked the Ministry of Health for making the vaccines available to everyone, including the refugee and migrant community.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It's the only way for the country and the economy to reopen,” she said.

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants have already been vaccinated through different drives in both Trinidad and Tobago.

For more information, visit https://infospott.org/es/journal-de-vaccination/ to find out what to do and what you need before and after your vaccination.